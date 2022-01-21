Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Down 4.3%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.94. 113,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 165,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Z alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Z Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Z Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.