Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post $468.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.80 million and the lowest is $467.40 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,446,000 after buying an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $91.69.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.