Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.