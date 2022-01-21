Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report $450.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.65 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $430.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

