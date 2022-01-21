Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Announce $2.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.05. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.94. 526,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,426. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,177,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 111,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,373,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,446,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

