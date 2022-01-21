Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $450.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 780,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 587,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $2,482,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.