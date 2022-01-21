Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

PRTA opened at $35.43 on Friday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $21,369,000. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 216,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $8,678,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

