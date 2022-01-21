Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,027. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $644.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 88.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

