Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post $5.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings of $5.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.17. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $3.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.38 to $19.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $24.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

NYSE:GWW opened at $490.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.