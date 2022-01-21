Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.86. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in WSFS Financial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in WSFS Financial by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 7,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,152. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

