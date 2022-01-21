Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.99. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after buying an additional 1,361,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after buying an additional 669,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,757. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

