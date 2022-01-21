Zacks: Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report sales of $130.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.22 million. Bill.com reported sales of $54.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $539.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $731.50 million, with estimates ranging from $699.51 million to $760.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.39.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $2,155,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,322,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.85. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

