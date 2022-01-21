Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 52.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 42.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

