Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

MRNS opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

