Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. Medpace posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.31. Medpace has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.76.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

