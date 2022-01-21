Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report sales of $30.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.46 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $44.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $130.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.94 million to $130.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $154.92 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $159.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 4,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

