Zacks: Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.13). Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 3,028,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,417. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $596.33 million, a PE ratio of 148.50, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 439,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after buying an additional 569,052 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

