Zacks: Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Renalytix AI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNLX shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renalytix AI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $14.85 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.89 million, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Renalytix AI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

