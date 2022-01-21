Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.70. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $243.40. 1,043,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

