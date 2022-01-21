Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GAN posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 43,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. GAN has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Anders Karlsen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth $252,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

