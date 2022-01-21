Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.81. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $7.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.81 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

