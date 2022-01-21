Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Impinj posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of PI stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.15. 2,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,569. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at $8,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 728.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.