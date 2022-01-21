Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $10.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.66 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $18.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $39.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.60 to $43.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $41.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.79 to $45.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $348.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

