Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airgain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.85 on Friday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.07.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.