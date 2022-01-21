Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $117.10 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

