Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Gentex reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 57,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 304,251 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after acquiring an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,611. Gentex has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.