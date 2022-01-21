Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.56. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

