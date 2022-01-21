Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to announce sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

WEAV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,993. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

