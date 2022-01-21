Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to announce sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weave Communications.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million.
WEAV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,993. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
