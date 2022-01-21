Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AMYT opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of -0.58.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,231,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 107.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,004 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $32,160,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 142.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 960,965 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

