Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Sell

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

