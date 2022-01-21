Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Sell

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,605,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.