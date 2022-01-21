Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Hold

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $716.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

