Zacks Investment Research Downgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Hold

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect fee income growth and lower rates. Solid new business servicing wins, strategic acquisitions, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and a strong balance sheet position are expected to keep supporting State Street’s profitability. The company's capital deployments reflect strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to lower interest rates remains concerning and will likely hurt revenues in the near term. Elevated expenses due to the company's constant restructuring efforts are expected to hamper the bottom line.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

STT opened at $94.21 on Friday. State Street has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

