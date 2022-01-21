Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $332.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.