Zacks Investment Research Lowers Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRX opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). Analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Clackson acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $25,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,390 shares of company stock worth $298,034.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

