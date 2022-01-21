Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 416.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 181,937 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.