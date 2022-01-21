Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) to “Hold”

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

