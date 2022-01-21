Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $827.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $31,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after buying an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after buying an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after buying an additional 660,654 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after buying an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

