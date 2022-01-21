Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director William Lis Sells 1,926 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 408,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.59. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,550,000 after purchasing an additional 685,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

