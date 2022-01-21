Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

ZBRA traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.25. 10,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,767. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $380.64 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $580.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

