Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00292846 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00109701 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

