Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.