Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Zumiez has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $55.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

