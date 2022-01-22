$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAND. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $6.12. 1,865,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,033. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 138,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $986,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

