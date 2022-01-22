-$0.08 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 909,007 shares of company stock worth $1,659,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AESE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 187,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

