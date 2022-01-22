$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

OOMA opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. Ooma has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.73 million, a PE ratio of -183.48 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth $73,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

