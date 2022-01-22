-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently commented on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 161,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 713,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,776. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

