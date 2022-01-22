-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.71. 200,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,025. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadwind by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Broadwind by 213.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.