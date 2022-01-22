-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextNav.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ NN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

