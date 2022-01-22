-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.57). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fluence Energy.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of FLNC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,454. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
